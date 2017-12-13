These Are The UK's Most-Ordered Dishes On Deliveroo In 2017

The UK may boast a plethora of unusual, trendy restaurants that serve all manner of cuisines, particularly in our big cities, but it seems we're more likely to play it safe when ordering a takeaway.
Deliveroo has revealed the top 100 most-ordered dishes around the world in 2017 and the UK's most popular meals were pretty unadventurous, to say the least. Brits lean towards a classic cheeseburger when ordering from the food delivery service, with burgers our favourite meal. Maybe we're more likely to make bold choices when cooking at home?
Strangely, given the rise of veganism and vegetarianism in the UK, all of our most-ordered dishes contained meat or fish. The most popular "dish"? A bog standard cheeseburger from Five Guys in London, which was the third most-ordered Deliveroo dish in the world. This was followed by Chicken Katsu Curry from Wagamama, also in London.
Advertisement
Other beloved burgers included the Cheese 6oz American Cheeseburger from GBK, followed by a St Peter's Burger from The Meating Room in St Albans, along with the Byron Burger from Byron and the Dead Hippie Burger™ from MEATliquor, both in London.
We're also a nation of fish fans, with the Crazy Salmon Roll from Kenji Sushi (Edinburgh) and the Oahu Bowl from Ahi Poké (London) among the top 100 dishes ordered worldwide.
Nine UK restaurants made it into the top 100 list, six of which were in London.
Ireland boasts a few of the world's most popular dishes, with the Burrito from Boojum in Dublin ranking as the second most-ordered in the world, ahead of the Five Guys Cheeseburger.
There were some clear worldwide trends to emerge from the ranking – outside of the UK, at least, 2017 was a year for making some bold takeaway choices. Hawaiian food, such as poke, was popular the world over, as were brightly coloured dishes like Buddah Bowls, as well as charcoal-flavoured foods and – wait for it – insects.
The UK's most-ordered dishes in 2017
Cheeseburger from Five Guys (London, UK)
Chicken Katsu Curry from Wagamama (London, UK)
Cheese 6oz American Cheeseburger from GBK (London, UK)
St Peter's Burger from The Meating Room (St Albans, UK)
Medium grilled chicken burrito from Tortilla (Brighton, UK)
Crazy Salmon Roll from Kenji Sushi (Edinburgh, UK)
Byron Burger from Byron (London, UK)
Dead Hippie Burger™ from MEATliquor (London, UK)
Oahu Bowl from Ahi Poké (London, UK)
Chicken Katsu Curry from Wagamama (London, UK)
Cheese 6oz American Cheeseburger from GBK (London, UK)
St Peter's Burger from The Meating Room (St Albans, UK)
Medium grilled chicken burrito from Tortilla (Brighton, UK)
Crazy Salmon Roll from Kenji Sushi (Edinburgh, UK)
Byron Burger from Byron (London, UK)
Dead Hippie Burger™ from MEATliquor (London, UK)
Oahu Bowl from Ahi Poké (London, UK)
Advertisement
The top 10 most-ordered dishes in the world 2017
1. Les Fernandines cheeseburger from Big Fernand (Lille, France)
2. Burrito from Boojum (Dublin, Ireland)
3. Cheeseburger from Five Guys (London, UK)
4. Tripletta Pizza from Tripletta (Paris, France)
5. Regular Burrito from Taqado Mexican Kitchen (Dubai, UAE)
6. Boojum’s Twojum from Boojum (Belfast, Ireland)
7. Sushi Box for Two from Sushi Shop (Toulouse, France)
8. Chicken Salad Bowl from The Daily Cut (Singapore)
9. Chicken Katsu Curry from Wagamama (London, UK)
10. Cheese 6oz American Cheeseburger from GBK (London, UK)
2. Burrito from Boojum (Dublin, Ireland)
3. Cheeseburger from Five Guys (London, UK)
4. Tripletta Pizza from Tripletta (Paris, France)
5. Regular Burrito from Taqado Mexican Kitchen (Dubai, UAE)
6. Boojum’s Twojum from Boojum (Belfast, Ireland)
7. Sushi Box for Two from Sushi Shop (Toulouse, France)
8. Chicken Salad Bowl from The Daily Cut (Singapore)
9. Chicken Katsu Curry from Wagamama (London, UK)
10. Cheese 6oz American Cheeseburger from GBK (London, UK)
Read These Next
Advertisement