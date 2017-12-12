Pinterest's Top 100 Trends For 2018 Have Made Us Excited For The New Year

End-of-year roundups are cool, but arguably even more interesting are the trends we've got to look forward to – which is where Pinterest 100 comes in. Our favourite virtual pin-boarding site has compiled a global forecast of the biggest crazes in fashion, food, home decor, travel and more coming next year, and we're eager to get stuck in.
The list, compiled based on the percentage rise in saves for Pins within the past year, provides a riveting insight into the crazes that will no doubt be taking over Instagram and lifestyle publications in 2018. Here's a taste of what you can expect.
Food and drink
North African spices, such as cumin, coriander and cardamom, will be flavouring our food and tantalising our tastebuds next year, with Pinterest saves for “Moroccan” up by 2,579%. Other than that, and the continuing dominance of hot sauce, specifically Korean condiments, 2018's most hyped-up food is predicted to be very much in keeping with the #cleaneating trend.
"Air frying" (frying without oil) is in the ascendant – the technique allows you to make some mean drive-thru-quality fries, apparently – as is vegan protein, with searches for "plant proteins" like lentils, hemp and quinoa continuing to rise, as well as vegan desserts. "Super" coffee (adding protein and superfood powders to your morning brew), soup and snap peas will also be making us feel smug af in 2018.
Home
Our home decor choices will be getting bolder in the new year, if Pinterest's report is anything to go by. Wall art will be bigger – think large posters and blown-up works of art and photography – with the number of "big wall art" pins saved up by 637%. "Statement ceilings" (a bold paint job or striking wallpaper that's different from the walls) will be big news, along with patterned plants. No more plain green foliage – bring on the flashes of colour.
Travel
Pinterest is ripe with 2018 holiday inspiration and apparently river cruising will be the next big thing. Travellers are swapping sea cruises for the natural scenery of a more sedate riverboat cruise through places like Vietnam, Germany and Egypt (saves for “river cruises” are up by a substantial 346%). Desert escapes in places like Morocco, Dubai, the Atacama Desert and Joshua Tree National Park look set to be all the rage, and more of us will be seeking an "authentic" experience from our holidays. We'll be shunning big-name tourist hotspots in favour of living like a local.
While we're travelling, more of us will be documenting the experience in our travel log, according to Pinterest, adding creative touches like watercolours, washi tape and calligraphy to our IRL journals. How quaint.
Women's fashion
Lots of 2017 trends will be staying put next year: Big statement earrings are a big one, with Pinterest saves up by a jaw-dropping 1,809% on this time last year. Berets, wide-legged trousers and logos will also be sticking around, along with embellished detailing on our shoes (studs, pearls and bold buckles) and slits in our clothes.
