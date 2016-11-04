This weekend, now that the clocks have gone back and the nights are drawing in, we can't think of anything more comforting than snuggling up under a duvet with one of Joudie Kalla's home-cooked dishes. The Palestinian-British chef has gathered together her family's tried and tested recipes in her new book Palestine On A Plate. Imbued with nostalgia for the food of her childhood, Kalla's authentic cuisine brings the warmth of the Middle East to even the coldest winter day.
This new breed of comfort food couldn't be further from traditional stodge and is stuffed with nourishing ingredients and fresh flavours. Click through to see doughnuts transformed into fragrant treats, the roast reborn with hand-rolled Palestinian pearl cous cous, a vegan's dream dish studded with jewel-like pomegranate and your new favourite brunch recipe.
