3 Vegan Dishes That You Can Serve Straight From The Pan

At this point in the year, I feel like I've spent about 30% of my waking hours washing up. It has always been the bane of a home cook's life, sure, but it took lockdown to really hammer home that the cleaning in a kitchen is never done. Frankly, I'm sick of it. And so I'm on the lookout for recipes that will cut down my time standing at the sink sudsing a pan or, more accurately, "letting it soak" for six hours.
The answer is a meal that can be served in the pan it's cooked in. And if it can be pulled together in 30 minutes, all the better. Luckily for me, the clever boys from Bosh! have released a new cookbook featuring pan-to-table masterpieces that are quick, vegan and delicious. We may not be allowed to have dinner parties but there's no reason you can't serve yourself like a queen – and have far less washing up to show for it.