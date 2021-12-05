Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

Yes and no. When I was younger, my mom helped me open up a savings account. I was stingy AF growing up because I was addicted to seeing that number grow, so I saved every penny that I received as a gift and added it to the account. When my bank went out of business, I withdrew all the money and had a stash of cash underneath my pillow. When I turned 18, I opened up a checkings account, savings account, and a low-limit credit card. At this point, I didn't even know how to write a cheque. I learned everything on my own.