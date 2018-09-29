What Your Coffee Mug Says About You: An Anthropomorphic Exploration

Like it or not, we live in an era where our mugs are more than just something to hold hot liquid— they’re a fashion statement, a status symbol, and — wait for it — a lifestyle. Gone are the days when you could just roll into work with a leaky paper cup from the place round the corner. We want that mug to compliment our brands, our identities, and our regrettably large collection of basket bags. After all, what’s the point of drinking coffee, if you can’t Instagram your mug?