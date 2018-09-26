Can You Blame Your Astrological Sign For Always Being Late?

On the other hand, brainy, on-the-move air signs may tend to be looser with their deadlines, but can you blame them when they likely have a dozen other balls in the air at any given moment? Signs like Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius like to stay busy with both solitary and social pursuits. If they show up a little fashionably late, it isn't because they don't care. More likely, it's because they're coming from somewhere else — and they can't wait to tell you about it. Besides, if you haven't had a discussion with an Aquarius that ends with them challenging the concept of time itself, are you really living?