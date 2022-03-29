Can You Blame Your Star Sign For Always Being Late?

Every person has certain gifts that we can trace back to their Zodiac sign. Leos are honest, Sagittariuses are quick with a joke, and Virgos always seem to have an extra band-aid. Naturally, some folks are more talented when it comes to sticking to their schedule than others — and, to an extent, we can find the root of that punctuality (or lack thereof) in their astrological identity, too.
If you have a near-cartoonish need to be on time for your appointments and dates, astrological common knowledge suggests that your sign's ruling element is sturdy, dependable earth. Tauruses, Virgos, and Capricorns tend to thrive within set, consistent structures. People born under these signs can find it comforting to follow their schedules down to the minute. Running late means something went very wrong because timeliness is second nature to them. This is why earth signs are considered dependable — they're likely just following through with whatever plans you previously agreed upon (shrug emoji).
On the other hand, brainy, on-the-move air signs may tend to be looser with their deadlines, but can you blame them when they likely have a dozen other balls in the air at any given moment? Signs like Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius like to stay busy with both solitary and social pursuits. If they show up a little fashionably late, it isn't because they don't care. More likely, it's because they're coming from somewhere else — and they can't wait to tell you about it. Besides, if you haven't had a discussion with an Aquarius that ends with them challenging the concept of time itself, are you really living?
More impulsive signs like Sagittarius and Aries (both of which happen to be ruled by fire) could be prone to overbooking themselves, too — or just forgetting they already had plans for Friday. The difference here is that fire signs are driven by passion. If they aren't totally in love with a plan, they'll probably show up when it pleases them, rather than the moment it starts.
Water signs are a unique case when it comes to punctuality. On one hand, they hate to leave their friends hanging if they've said they'll meet them to catch up. On the other, if the timing doesn't feel right, they'll likely decide it feels that way for a reason — and put off a project (especially one of a creative nature) until later.
If you want to get deeper into the astrological weeds (or just really want to understand why you always miss the first 10 minutes of a movie), check out the sixth and 10th houses in your birth chart. The former rules your sense of duty and responsibility (among other things) and the latter is associated with your social commitments and reputation. Depending on the signs that are aligned with these houses, the value you place on timeliness may vary.
If you're that friend who's always an hour late to the party, consider working on your time management skills before throwing up your hands in resignation. Your Zodiac sign isn't completely to blame for something like lateness, which, apart from traffic or the lack of a time-turner, is still within your control. Then again, this advice is coming from a Capricorn who views tardiness as a mortal sin, so take it for what you will.