Again, you may need to consult the Wheel of the Zodiac to be sure your relationship falls into this group, but adjacent elemental pairings include the following : fire and earth, earth and air, air and water, and water and fire. These element pairings appear next to each other on the Wheel, thus their name. Overall, couples in this category tend to complement each other — they aren't carbon copies, but they aren't completely at odds, either. You may fill a need that your partner was never able to satisfy on their own (for instance, an earth sign often provides grounding and perspective to an air sign). Or, perhaps you and your S.O. inspire each other through your slight differences, in the way that a fire sign can inject passion into a water sign.