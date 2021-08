What Astrology Gets Wrong About Compatibility

In times as polarising as these, expanding our horizons and taking a chance on the unexpected may be more important than ever. Recent studies have shown how more and more, we’re being conditioned to seek out those that are similar to us — not something that’s inherently negative, but certainly encourages confirmation bias. After all, it's worth noting that other signs in our elements not only share the same values but also the same faults. Where this can really do damage is in our ways of dealing with conflict and how much we shelter ourselves from other points of view. Perhaps it’s a good thing that a stubborn Earth sign learns to see the counter-perspectives of an Air sign? Or that someone whose Venus falls in Scorpio doesn’t latch on to someone equally as intense, resulting in a codependent, or even volatile relationship?