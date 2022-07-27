Under The Banner Of Heaven Proves True Crime Can Be Truthful & Still Respect Its Victims

The family's status makes the case even more shocking to the local townspeople, the majority of whom are also devout members of the Mormon faith, including Detective Pyre. Receiving a call from the police officers on the scene, Pyre takes a moment to kneel and pray with his family before he leaves to investigate. When he arrives at the property he stops to console a shaken police officer before stepping into the home with caution. The carpet is covered in blood and, in the corner, we see an obstructed body lying on the ground before it fades into a blurry frame. We follow Pyre's line of movement as he notices children's toys on the floor and becomes overwhelmed with horror.