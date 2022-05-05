The Staircase’s Death Scenes Aim To Shock (& They Succeed)

The series opens in 2017 as a greying Michael Peterson (Colin Firth) gets ready for a day in court. Almost instantaneously, the scene rewinds to 2001 and the aftermath of the event that saw Kathleen (Toni Collette) lose her life. We hear Michael talking to the emergency services, shouting that his wife has fallen down the stairs but is still breathing. Just five minutes later he phones them again, stating that his wife is no longer breathing. Soon after, Michael's son arrives at the house, where paramedics are attending to Kathleen’s lifeless body as Michael cries uncontrollably in the corner.