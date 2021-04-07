Andrew Garfield & Maya Hawke’s New Movie Exposes The Dark Underbelly of Vlog Squads

Garfield plays Link, a charismatic bum who becomes a chaotic YouTube messiah after being discovered by Maya Hawke's Frankie. A bartender searching for beauty and meaning in the small life moments people tend to overlook, she's immediately drawn to Link, the kind of guy who shows up at your job in costume and gets you fired, but sounds smart doing it. He quickly becomes Frankie's muse, and after one of their videos suddenly goes viral, they — along with her friend and co-worker Jake (Nat Wolff) — find themselves to be overnight celebrities. Of course, nothing good on the internet can stay that way, and the three soon get picked up by a sleazy manager (Jason Schwartzman), and catch the eye of corporate powers who turn their anti-mainstream message into a machine. Its name? No One Special. The revolution will not be televised — but you will watch it on YouTube.