Remember when TV couples slept in twin beds and everyone pretty much assumed that Little Ricky was the product of some immaculate conception? Remember when you could watch a show and not worry about a parent or nephew walking in on you? Remember when David Caruso's bare buns on NYPD Blue was as steamy as it got, which is to say, not steamy at all?
Now you don't even need cable to see your favourite TV characters doing the deed, though it certainly doesn't hurt. Viola Davis is pulling out her back. Merkin sales must fly through the roof when Outlander is filming. Frank and Claire Underwood are having threesomes and Remy Danton is a cunning linguist. Thanks to Broad City, "pegging" has entered the mainstream lexicon.
It's hard to play favourites, especially when so much of the good stuff isn't available on YouTube, but these small-screen sex scenes stand out from the rest. Was it good for you?