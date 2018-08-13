5 Weird Things People Do To Fall Asleep At Night

Not being able to fall asleep is frustrating enough, but often, that frustration and anxiety you feel when you're up all night staring at the clock makes it even harder to fall asleep.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, adults need at least seven hours of sleep per night, but only a third of adults actually get that much rest. You already know how grouchy you can get without enough sleep, but not getting the appropriate amount of rest also has consequences for your health in the long run. You might become less optimistic, and sleep deprivation might even lead to cardiovascular disease.
There are plenty of scientifically-backed techniques to help you fall asleep, but at the end of the day, what actually works will be different for different people. If you think you've tried everything, read on for weird things that five different people do to fall asleep at night.
