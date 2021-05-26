Intimate Photos Documenting A Transition (NSFW)

Philomène was born in Montreal and became interested in photography at a young age. Growing up, they spent hours online after school, connecting with other young artists across the globe and sharing pictures. "I started taking self-portraits and pictures of my friends when I was a teen, and putting them online in a similar manner to what I'm doing now," they say. "I look back at that time very fondly because I feel like it was a different time on the internet – one very much pre the culture of commercialising your web presence. It was just about sharing art for the sake of it and it was really wholesome." Once the early popularity of sites like Flickr died out, Philomène started sharing on Tumblr and, later, social networking sites like Instagram. They gained a huge following and kept posting right up until the period of time just before they began transitioning. "For a while in between then and now I stopped posting self-portraits because it felt really overwhelming to share my life in that way. And then when I first started my transition, I didn't talk about it online at all either. I felt so scared of sharing that vulnerability."