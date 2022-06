Why Trans Women Belong In Women’s Spaces

As Leah Cowan, who also worked in the VAWG sector for years, and I have said before , being a victim of violence does not mean you are incapable of causing harm. Without this recognition we’re actually more likely to cause harm. So many of us hold so much anger as a result of the abuse we’ve experienced and we seek out power and control in order not to be victimised again. But being victims in the past doesn’t mean we’re perpetually innocent and we all need to be mindful of the painful truth that we can be hurt in the past and go on to hurt others. An example of this came to me two weeks ago when a woman prefaced an aggressively transphobic email to me with the words: "As a rape survivor, I..." This woman assumed that I would not be a survivor myself and certainly did not countenance the reality that many trans people are survivors of abuse, too