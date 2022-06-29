Why Trans Women Belong In Women’s Spaces

If not based in reality, where is all of this coming from? I believe this fearfulness is a trauma exposure response, which is defined by Laura van Dernoot Lipsky, founder and director of The Trauma Stewardship Institute, as "the ways in which the world looks and feels like a different place to you as a result of your doing your work". It’s no coincidence that the VAWG (violence against women and girls) sector is the epicentre of the UK’s gender critical transphobia. Many of us are drawn to this work through our own experiences of trauma and violence and are trained in scanning for threats, safety planning and how to keep victims away from perpetrators in order to keep them alive. As professional victims turned rescuers, our survival – and our jobs – rely on our capacity to do this effectively, so we stay hypervigilant to any threat.