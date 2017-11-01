So, since I can get on board with this general philosophy, I decided to join Karena, Katrina, and their 1.2 million Instagram followers. For 21 days, I would pretend to be the third Tone It Up girl — Karena, Katrina, and Corinna (which just so happens to be my full name). Ahead, I documented how I felt on each day of the challenge, and what the workouts entailed.