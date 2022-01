I’ve Given Up To-Do Lists For 2022 (& You Should Too)

In the first week of January 2022 it was raining sheets of articles heralding the organisational joy of a to-do list. So much of the 'new year new you' content that pops up in January is a glorified to-do list in itself. Think: "100 things to do, think and say to make yourself a better person in 2022." Don't get me wrong, I eat it up like everyone else, mentally chronicling each item I have failed to do thus far, each unticked box a small kick in the ribs. As Liana Sayer, the director of the University of Maryland’s Time Use Laboratory, said in 2021 , it may seem like you are busier than ever right now because you have "feelings that you have to 'be the best you can be' in all of the roles, or you’ve failed as a person".