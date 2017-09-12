Just because you're not going back to school this September, doesn't mean you can't embark on a new beginning somewhere.
Maybe you're starting a new course; maybe you've got yourself a new job. Maybe you just fancy taking up a new hobby. Whatever's new for you this September, use it as an excuse to participate in what was once, no doubt, your favourite activity: back to school stationery shopping.
Read on to find the grown-up pens, pencils and everything else to buy to see you through 'til next year.