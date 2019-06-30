R29's Entertainment & Culture Picks For July

Welcome to July, my friends. There's a lot in store this month. Sure, the weather is looking jolly at the moment but don't let that stop you from indulging in the legitimately incredible lineup of film and TV we've got coming up.
Netflix is working its usual magic and blessing us with three – yes, three! – of the most anticipated series renewals of the year. Beyoncé is scheduled to wow us all with some brand new music in everyone's favourite Disney adaptation, and if horror is your vibe, look out for Florence Pugh's latest starring role in the film audiences are already terrified of.
Fear not, the entire month isn't reserved for indoor activity. It wouldn't be British summertime if we didn't throw in some of the coolest festivals on the lineup. Noteworthy exhibitions are on the bill, too, alongside a couple of new gems you'll be excited to get involved in. Click through for our full rundown of what to do over the next few weeks.