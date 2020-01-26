As with the real-life event, the series doesn’t conclusively reveal the motives of all those involved, how far Ward’s clientele stretched or the full nature of their soirées. Exactly what went on behind the doors of Wimpole Mews and Spring Cottage will only be known by those present. What’s clear is that when it comes to the men in Christine Keeler’s life, they can – to use her own Swinging Sixties vernacular – "do one".