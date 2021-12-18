The Girl Before Is A Twisted Thriller About Nightmare Landlords

What kind of person would move into a house like this? A place so void of warmth, personal touch, reminders of the past? We learn that both Jane and Emma are trying to escape recent trauma. Emma was the victim of a violent break-in and found herself robbed at knifepoint. Her priority is safety, which Folgate Street promises with its looming brutalist walls and technology-driven security. Jane is a grieving mother who gave birth to a stillborn daughter. Her previous residence is packed with toy mobiles and cots, lingering reminders of what could have been. With the 'unnecessary' clutter removed, both women believe they are being granted a clean slate. Swiftly, however, they realise that their new home is like a pressure cooker – with no distractions and nowhere to hide, everything is intended to boil to the surface, and all is not as it seems. As time ticks on, once welcome rules predictably become an oppressive chokehold. Sometimes, humiliatingly, the virtual system withholds water until the tenant concedes to another 50-part questionnaire to recalibrate the system. Three years apart, we see both Emma and Jane shaking in the shower, clutching a towel, already running late for work. Would you be happy with a second-rate partner? It blinks away intrusively on the screen.