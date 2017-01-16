Rosamund Pike & David Oyelowo Bring One Of History’s Most Controversial Couples To Life In This Exclusive A United Kingdom Clip

Once again, Hollywood is blowing our minds with stories we probably should have learned in history class years ago. If your 2016 pop culture picks were historical dramas The Crown and Loving, you're almost certain to love A United Kingdom. Out February 10, the film tells the true story of the controversial marriage between Seretse Khama (played by David Oyelowo) and Ruth Williams (Rosamund Pike). While any interracial relationship striking up circa 1948 would face no small amount of criticism, Khama's status as the Prince of Bechuanaland, the former name for what would come to be known as Botswana, added another layer of complexity. As the exclusive trailer below shows, people in both England and Bechuanaland, from family members to government officials, opposed the union. The British government tried to end the relationship and refused to authorise a church wedding, while neighbouring South Africa saw the Khama marriage as an affront to apartheid. Exile and Botswana's push for independence also became part of the couple's story. Prepare to get swept up in it all as you watch the trailer. Don't we all just love a good ol' against-the-odds love story?