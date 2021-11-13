These Are The UK’s Cheapest (& Most Expensive) Cities To Rent A One-Bed Flat

Flatsharing is a lot of fun, but it can also be incredibly stressful, which is why renting a one-bedroom flat often feels like the dream. We've all heard enough flatshare horror stories to long for the day when we have a place all to ourselves.
And with forever renting looking like a reality for many of us as it becomes harder and harder to get on the property ladder, it could make sense to take the plunge and rent a one-bed sooner rather than later.
With this in mind, it's interesting to check out new research revealing the cheapest cities to rent a one-bedroom flat in. Bradford comes out on top, with the average one-bed in a city-centre location costing less than £450 a month.
The research compiled by The Advisor Coach also found that one-beds in Stoke-on-Trent, Dundee and Blackpool are available for under £500 a month on average. These figures are all based on flats in city-centre locations – as you'd expect, prices fall as you move further into the suburbs.
Below, check out out the 10 most affordable cities to rent a city-centre one-bed.
1. Bradford – £443.12
2. Stoke-on-Trent – £459.38
3. Dundee – £462.50
4. Blackpool – £481.25
5. Derby – £500.00
6. Aberdeen – £501.25
7. Doncaster – £531.25
8. Sunderland – £533.33
9. Wigan – £533.33
10. Swansea – £583.75
At the other end of the scale, London is the most expensive place for city-centre one-beds: £1,700 a month on average, enough to make you weep. If you're wedded to the idea of living in the capital, check out recent research on the cheapest London postcodes to rent a room in.
City-centre one-beds in Cambridge and Oxford are also especially expensive, with the popular commuter town of Reading not far behind. The most expensive coastal spot for one-beds is Brighton, which is regularly named the UK's most eco-friendly city.
Below, check out the 10 least affordable cities to rent a city-centre one-bed.
1. London – £1,685.32
2. Cambridge – £1,131.67
3. Oxford – £1,090.45
4. Brighton – £1,020.45
5. Bristol – £926
6. Reading – £924.43
7. Milton Keynes – £891.44
8. Manchester– £836.16
9. Edinburgh – £832.59
10. Poole – £743.75
