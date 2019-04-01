Those familiar with the case will already be well versed in its discrepancies. The phone records weren't as airtight as they should've been before being lent on to guide the state's case against Adnan, for example. "The state should’ve done a better job of the original trial so we don’t have any questions," Amy adds. "They could’ve easily requested to get Hae’s pager records, to get the security footage from the Best Buy, there are things they could’ve done to corroborate Jay’s story which has changed so many times and so with all those changes you wonder why and how – how difficult is it to remember where you saw the body if it was such a traumatic episode? And why are there five different spots of where he saw it? So many different things don’t make sense."