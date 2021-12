Tracy Beaker Is Back… & I’ll Never Stop Watching It

With the release of The Beaker Girls, many are rekindling their love for the franchise. Twenty-eight-year-old Elena became so enthralled with the campness of the Tracy Beaker universe that her friends hosted a Tracy Beaker-themed fancy dress party for her birthday. "The memes and clips do encourage a sense of nostalgia but the reason I think it’s blown back up so much online is because the show is a visual, cultural snapshot into our British Y2K childhood. You didn’t need exclusive channels like Disney or Nickelodeon to watch – everyone could take part. It was a big cultural touchpoint for all of us," says Elena. The world of Tracy Beaker has enjoyed an internet revival almost directly because of how meme-worthy it is, which is how Elena and her friends rediscovered their love of it. "I’m not a Tracy Beaker super fan but we had a holiday where we played the Tracy Beaker theme tune nonstop as a joke and it became a thing," she says.