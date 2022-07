This Twisty TV Thriller Puts Gaslighting Under The Lens

Gugu, who has had hit roles in Black Mirror and The Morning Show , is incredible as Sophie, confusion or distress flashing across her face as we see her attempt to recover from PTSD and retrieve her memory. Surface also delves into coercive control as a form of abuse; how it can masquerade under a thin veneer of so-called protectiveness. James is secretive himself yet monitors Sophie, calling her incessantly and following her movements on their home security system. We trust the ones we love to have our best intentions at heart but the sad reality is that this isn’t the case for everyone. In the same vein, the show also puts the insidious effects of conservatorship under the lens. We see how the legal practice of exerting governance over a woman by cutting her off financially is systemically misogynistic and can have deadly consequences.