This Twisty TV Thriller Puts Gaslighting Under The Lens

As time goes on, Sophie feels her world closing around her. How do you rely on a version of the truth that only a few people give you, or trust that people won't use artistic licence to manipulate the truth according to their own, fucked up agenda? It’s the ultimate form of gaslighting. Sophie not only doubts her reality but senses it is being withheld and falsely reconstructed by the people who are meant to be closest to her. Ultimately, our memories are fragmented at best, coloured by bias and chaos. One person cannot account for another person's hidden dimensions, secrets and personal pain. There's no doubt that Sophie hit the water but she is starting to wonder if someone pushed her.