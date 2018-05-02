The Creative Women Who Fought Back When Their Work Was Stolen

If you're seeking the next step, Sfez has in some cases sent out cease and desist letters, which she's found to be effective: "Some of these businesses have actually taken down the images of the copied items." A cease and desist letter is a document sent to an individual or business to stop (cease) and not to continue (desist) with a particular behaviour. In order to send this kind of letter, your work must be registered and copyrighted. The letter will then cover the following elements: the recipient (who needs to stop the copyright/trademark infringement), the sender (the individual requesting the recipient to stop the unlawful behaviour), details of the behaviour, which should be followed by the legal action that will be initiated if the behaviour doesn't stop, and finally the date. Needless to say, these should not be sent lightly.