2016 has been hard on women. Even if you’re killing it as an Olympic athlete or presidential candidate, criticism is harsh and fast-flowing. Yet the events of the past year have opened up different channels for discussion, and have led to a rise in feminist illustrators.In a time when we ingest information as sound bites, drawings have become an increasingly popular medium for commentating on the cultural issues affecting us. Light-hearted or serious, illustrations can be instantly more compelling and engaging than articles or speeches. They have the power to summarise thoughts and feelings in a single image (plus they’re easy to digest on our Insta feed).The relatable drawings shared by a new wave of female illustrators capture the very essence of what it means to exist as a woman today. They depict the grave challenges facing us – career frustration, the pay gap, motherhood, the growing pressures of social media – but they also nail the irrational thought processes that torment us every day. 'Will I get taken seriously at work if I wear trainers?' 'Is this selfie going to break the internet?'Below are five of our favourite female illustrators who are honestly and humorously depicting what it means to be a woman in 2016.