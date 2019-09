The square toe is another '90s trend that's recently been revamped, along with shoulder bags , chunky trainers and bucket hats. This time around, cool girl brands like Rejina Pyo and Dorateymur have redesigned them with a contemporary feel, while some of our favourite indie brands like Miista, aeydē, Neous and ByFar have put the square toe back onto our radar. And we've spotted some good options on the high street too.