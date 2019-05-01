We've only had some brief glimpses of the (hopefully) long, hazy days of summer ahead. But regardless of the weather, it's nice to dream about what summer brings – including our wardrobes.
This month, the team is looking at chunky sandals and colourful kicks for sunset strolls, as well as simple leather sandals for weekends away. Warm-weather sundresses and swimwear that can be worn every day are also on our lists.
Simplicity is key as temperatures rise. Trend-wise, we're into natural materials like rope and shell, and paring back our jewellery with simple gold pieces like pendant necklaces and delicate hoop earrings.
Click ahead to see everything we're buying in anticipation of summer...