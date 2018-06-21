Hanekamp recommends spending at least 20 minutes in the bath, but if you only have a few moments to spare (or if you don't have a tub), you can prepare a simple foot bath. And if your crystal collection isn't very extensive (or if it's completely nonexistent), don't worry. Hanekamp says you can still have a spiritual experience in a regular bath, as long as you spend your soak reflecting on ways to serve and care for yourself. If you hop out of the tub feeling recharged and with a renewed sense of purpose, consider your mission accomplished.