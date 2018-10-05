With the air of someone who keeps the words "fuck you" on the tip of her tongue, ready to spit at anyone who dares forget that her husband died and things are actually super hard for her, you'll be as drawn to Leigh as you are distanced every time she consciously pushes everyone away. But that's the beauty of this particular story. It has you invested in the slow unravelling of a multifaceted plot without masquerading the "grieving widow" persona we're normally given in TV. It's as difficult and emotional as it's meant to be, and giving it a watch just might open your eyes to the raw reality of grief (through the lens of hyperbolic secrets, whispers of well-placed comic relief and the popular time-jump narrative of 2018's entertainment roster, of course) that isn't often seen elsewhere.