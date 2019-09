In 2015, Rowland set up Let's Talk About Loss , the UK's first support network for young people aged 16-30 who have been bereaved. "I knew that to get through my experience, I had to do something proactive and positive that would make the world a little bit better. I felt so alone and confused when we lost Mum, and was diagnosed with severe anxiety and depression in 2017 after bottling up my feelings for too long. I'm not ashamed to say that my mental health was very bad and at one time I was considering suicide – I just didn't know how to live without my mum. I'm in a much better place now but I'm only too aware how easy it is to struggle when you've been bereaved."