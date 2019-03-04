One can’t help but look at Sophie Turner’s red-carpet beauty style — dotted with romantic loose waves and braided updos — and think she must have grabbed at least a little inspiration from Sansa Stark. Then again, with hair like that, she has no reason not to.
What really separates the actress's look from her on-screen persona's is the way she uses modern makeup to give classic styles a fresh twist. It’s a trick Turner has mastered almost from day one: take what looks good on you — in her case, a rosy complexion that lets her freckles shine, taupe eyeshadows, and lashes doused in mascara — and add a surprising new element, like a show-stopping matte red lip or feline flick of black liner.
The result is a trademark beauty look that feels authentic to Turner, but is never repetitive. See how the star has elevated a natural beauty look to one that matches her growing stardom (and tops wedding Pinterest boards), ahead.