Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Absolutely. My mum was the first in her family to go to university, and my dad never finished middle school, but I was expected to achieve straight As and go to university. I went to an expensive high school where over 90% of the people in my year went to university and I didn't even think there could be another path. In my culture, parents pay for university and I also never thought there could be another way. The price of university in my country was actually lower than the price of the high school I attended, although I ended up going to university abroad in Europe. Thankfully, that was still much cheaper than universities in the United States. I don't think that would've been an option for me, but I also didn't apply to any universities in the States. I later paid for my own master's degree.