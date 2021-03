This Is The Best Way To Secure A Pair Of Dunks (& Every Other Hot Drop In Town)

In the same vein as the North Face's 1996 Nuptse puffer jacket revival, celebrities such as Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid have been crucial players in solidifying the mass desire for old school sneakers throughout the last year. Sporting colourful iterations of Nike Dunk Lows and Air Jordan 1s with everything from leather trousers to overcoats, the hype around chunky, logo-heavy sneakers seems to have been replaced with a pining for comfortable, effortless cool. The surge in popularity of leather '90s classics, in particular, is hardly surprising as the shoes have long been associated with the Americana aesthetic. 2020's The Last Dance cemented Michael Jordan as the GOAT not only of basketball but of fashion too and his Parisian chic sporting vibe is more lusted after than ever before. But with vintage pairs costing a pretty penny, the latest releases are in serious demand, meaning the reasonably priced footwear has become almost impossible to cop.