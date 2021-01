There’s No Place For Logomania In A Post-Pandemic World – Here’s What’s Next

The idea that we might wear logo-emblazoned garments not because of their intrinsic value but because we want to impress others can be traced back to Thorstein Veblen, who coined the term 'conspicuous consumption' in 1899 to describe the practice of rich people acquiring material possessions to flaunt their wealth and social status. Nowadays, contemporary, flashy logos are often snubbed by the elite, who have steadily gravitated towards inconspicuous consumption to signal their wealth (think brands like The Row, Bottega Veneta or Loro Piana, which trade in 'quiet' luxury). Ever since the EastEnders actor Danniella Westbrook was photographed wearing head-to-toe Burberry while carrying her Burberry-clad toddler and pushing a Burberry stroller back in 2002, diminishing the check’s cachet, there has been a certain degree of class snobbery levelled against the logomania trend