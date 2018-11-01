How To Share A Small Space With Your Significant Other Without Breaking Up

Moving in with your significant other comes with a host of benefits. Suddenly, you have someone to split the chores with, someone to cook for (or if you're lucky, be cooked for by!), and maybe even someone to kill the spiders you're too afraid to squash. Plus, it kind of feels like you're at a sleepover all the time, except since you're not eight anymore, you can stay up as late as you want without having to whisper. Adulthood: It has its benefits!