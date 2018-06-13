6 Swoon-Worthy Small Kitchens

The kitchen is often lauded as the ‘heart of the home’, but in reality, the British kitchen has shrunk by over a third since the 1960s. Nowhere is this truer than in our cities, where new build homes can have kitchens as little as half the size of an average parking space. The reason? According to estate agents, kitchen manufacturers and the like, our lifestyles are to blame (of course they are). Young urbanites are eating out more than ever before, deeming a spacious kitchen apparently redundant. A small price to pay for all that gallivanting around town, but depressing nonetheless. But fear not – small can be beautiful and functional – not to mention quicker to clean.
Take your lead from these swoon-worthy small kitchens. For what they lack in size, they more than make up for in style. So much so, that you may find yourself seriously considering a down-size. It’s officially a fact: good things really do come in small packages (where kitchens are concerned at least.)