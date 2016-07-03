What with summer in full flow (we’re told), now’s the time to come out of hibernation (read: basement bars) and spend more time outside instead. While we love to join in with the throngs of barbeque-ers, picnic-ers and pub garden revellers across the city’s parks, sometimes a quiet, private, sunny spot is all we crave. The only snag being that not many of us city dwellers actually have an outdoor space to call our own. We’re lucky if we have so much as a windowsill, let alone an actual garden. So if you are one of the lucky ones with a balcony, and you’re not making the most of every square millimetre of it, you’re missing a trick. Whether your dream outdoor space is all about socialising, relaxation or even growing stuff, these eight tiny balconies are packed with inspiration. Let’s go outside.



