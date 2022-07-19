We’ve been actively working on ourselves for long enough. Staying active, informed, polite and taking the high road at every turn. We deserve a break, a solid era where, ideally, our only responsibility is to look cute, be appreciated for our comedy and dish out inconsequential advice for other people’s problems. We don’t want to be noticed by the flawed love interest or pushed hardest by a boss who ‘sees something’ in us, and we certainly don’t want to engage in unnecessary drama when there’s low-stakes fun to be had instead.