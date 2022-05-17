Why I’m Embracing My ‘No Thoughts’ Era

Far from leaving us all adrift, without this constant connection we can resort to our instincts. We’re all so keen to criticise autopilot but there’s comfort in the automatic and it’s time we had a little faith in letting life simply unfold. I wake up, I work out, I wait for my next task without contemplating the outcome – it just happens and I’m happy. I don’t want to overthink everything and dissect the minutiae of my life. Hustle culture has had its day and there’s comfort in the nine-to-five. I’m not striving for something extraordinary and we shouldn’t be made to feel that we have to. It shouldn’t be taboo to chase the middle ground, to strive to be at peace in your physical form rather than exist between the elated highs and crippling lows. While I’m no better than anyone else, perceiving myself through my selfie camera and thinking at a million miles a minute, when it comes to opting in versus opting out, I’d go for out every time.