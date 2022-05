Why I’m Embracing My ‘No Thoughts’ Era

As the world keeps force-feeding us more, more, more, it’s unlikely that I’m alone in looking for less, less, less. I can’t be the only one who doesn’t want yet another celeb-based distraction or holistic remedy for our societal malaise. I’ve tried every wellness alternative claiming to save us from ourselves: journaling, mindfulness, hours of therapy. The only thing which seemed to strike a chord was meditation, which focused not on adding more to our days but on embracing things as they are, existing without overanalysing. The same desire for mellow disengagement can be found in other 'movements' too, whether it’s cottagecore or bimbofication . A desire to zone out just wear a different outfit.