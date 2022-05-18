Why I’m Embracing My ‘No Thoughts’ Era

I’m not striving for something extraordinary and we shouldn’t be made to feel that we have to. It shouldn’t be taboo to chase the middle ground, to strive to be at peace in your physical form rather than exist between the elated highs and crippling lows. While I’m no better than anyone else, perceiving myself through my selfie camera and thinking at a million miles a minute, when it comes to opting in versus opting out, I’d go for out every time.