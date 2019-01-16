The Steamiest, Sexiest Movies Of All Time

Sex and sexuality on film has never been hotter. And, with the impending release of the Fifty Shades of Grey movie, curious minds are wondering how much boot knocking audiences will be treated to when it hits theatres February 13.
Unfortunately, those eager for the raunchy punch the book packed will be disappointed. Apparently, the sex and S&M has been toned down for Hollywood. Which is a bummer, considering how groundbreaking the E.L. James' novel was for discussing sexuality.
Thankfully, there are a slew of other movies that combine sex with intelligent ideas and work to advance the idea of what it means to be sexy. The following films aren't loaded with chains, whips, and cuffs — some don't contain any explicit sex at all. What they do have, however, is a strong thread of sex appeal that gets the juices flowing — mentally and figuratively. They challenge the viewer, break some ground of sexual conversation, and tantalise thought. Sure, Fifty Shades might be based on sex, but all that "unusual behaviour" feels like a cheap play compared to these movies.