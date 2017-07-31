How You Like It In Bed, According To Your Sign

When it comes to sex, you may pride yourself on knowing exactly what you want and like. But that doesn't mean there's no space to broaden your horizons and switch things up now and again. Whether you're selecting a sex toy, testing a sex position, or just cuddling, it can't hurt to mix it up — and what's a better source of inspiration than the stars?
Each sign has slightly different likes and dislikes and that absolutely applies to the bedroom. From chatty Geminis to generous Libras, these well-known astrological identities come through in how we express ourselves sexually. And, even if you've never identified with your sign, there's no reason to think something that works for others who share it won't work for you.
Ahead, discover what the stars have to say about your bedroom game.
If you find that your sun sign's style just isn't you, be sure to read for your Venus and Mars signs, too. The former rules your love life, so it may align with your bedroom persona if you're in a relationship, while the latter rules all things physical (and you can do the math there).