Refinery29's Style Wish List: Everything We've Got Our Eye On This Month

We're reaching that awkward transitional point of the year where we're not quite ready to pull out our thick knits but leaving the house without some sort of protective layer is a no-no. So we're making a note of all the autumn-ready goodies we've seen recently that we can't stop thinking about.
On our wish list right now, we're adoring faux-leather shirts, revelling in trusty cotton trousers and drooling over delicate jewellery that we can layer up without looking like we've just stepped out of an early '00s hip-hop video.
Ahead, scroll through the items R29 staffers are lusting after this month ...