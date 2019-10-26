There are many excellent Black Mirror episodes, but "San Junipero" is surely one of the best. Starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Mackenzie Davis, it's a touching queer love story set in a simulated reality world where elderly people can live even after they die.
Released in 2016 as part of Season Three, "San Junipero" went on to win two Primetime Emmy Awards, and put the internet on such an '80s nostalgia trip that writer Charlie Brooker shared an expanded episode playlist on Spotify.
If you've ever wondered what might happen next for lead characters Kelly (Mbatha-Raw) and Yorkie (Davis), there's a chance you could still find out. In a new interview, Davis, who stars in this weekend's big blockbuster movie Terminator: Dark Fate, has suggested she's open to the idea of making a sequel episode.
Advertisement
However, Davis also pointed out that it might be difficult for Brooker and Black Mirror's producer Annabel Jones to come up with a strong enough story to make San Junipero 2 viable.
“I don’t really know if that story needs a sequel, that’s my only reservation – but if anyone can do it it’ll be Charlie and Annabel," Davis added.
Davis, who also appeared in the US period series Halt and Catch Fire, said fans still ask her about the episode today, adding: "More than anything else, people bring that episode up with me. It’s so funny. I was on a show for four years, and nobody ever even knows that! But yeah, "San Junipero"’s the one."
Charlie Brooker actually spoke about a possible "San Junipero" sequel back in 2017, telling The Hollywood Reporter: "We’ve thought about it. I think we almost might do it in a completely different form if we were doing a straight sequel, if that makes sense. Maybe not even as a normal episode.”
Interesting, no? In the meantime, Alexa play "Heaven Is a Place on Earth"!
Advertisement