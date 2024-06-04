Salary Story: I Feared That If I Negotiated, I’d Lose The Job Offer

In our series Salary Stories, women with long-term career experience open up about the most intimate details of their jobs: compensation. It’s an honest look at how real people navigate the complicated world of negotiating, raises, promotions and job loss, with the hope it will give young women more insight into how to advocate for themselves — and maybe take a few risks along the way.
Been in the workforce for at least five years and interested in contributing your salary story? Submit your information here. Published stories receive £100.
Age: 30
Location: Fleet, Hampshire
Current industry and job title: Paid media manager, marketing
Current salary: £40,000
Number of years employed since school or university: Nine
Starting salary: £14,000 in 2015
Biggest salary jump: From £32,000 to £40,000 in 2022.
Biggest salary drop: N/A
Biggest negotiation regret: Not negotiating my salary in my first role. I was earning £3,000 less than a colleague who had less experience and no degree (even though degree didn’t matter to the role) because I had accepted what was offered and not negotiated like they had.
Best salary advice: If you think you’re underpaid, look on recruitment websites to get an average salary for your job title in your area and take it to your management to discuss getting an increase.